公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 16日 星期二 23:49 BJT

BRIEF-Radius Health says JAMA publishes positive Phase 3 data for abaloparatide

Aug 16 Radius Health Inc :

* JAMA publishes positive phase 3 data for abaloparatide in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis

* Patients treated with daily abaloparatide for 18 months had greater reduction in incidence of new vertebral fractures versus. placebo

* Patients treated with daily abaloparatide for 18 months had greater reduction in incidence of nonvertebral fractures versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

