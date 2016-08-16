版本:
BRIEF-Metals Creek Resources announce private placement of units for upto $1.2 mln

Aug 16 (Reuters) -

* Metals Creek Resources Corp announces private placement of units

* Metals creek resources corp says intends to issue up to 12 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

