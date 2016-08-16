版本:
BRIEF-Smith Micro announces 1-for-4 reverse stock split of common stock

Aug 16 Smith Micro Software Inc :

* 1-For-4 reverse stock split of common stock

* Reverse stock split will reduce number of outstanding shares of common stock from about 49.3 million to approximately 12.3 million

* Reverse split will become effective prior to start of trading on Wednesday, August 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

