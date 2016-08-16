BRIEF-Smith Micro announces 1-for-4 reverse stock split of common stock

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Smith Micro Software Inc :
* 1-For-4 reverse stock split of common stock
* Reverse stock split will reduce number of outstanding shares of common stock from about 49.3 million to approximately 12.3 million
* Reverse split will become effective prior to start of trading on Wednesday, August 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.