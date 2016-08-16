版本:
BRIEF-Hawthorn Bancshares posts Q2 earnings per share $0.25

Aug 16 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc :

* Hawthorn Bancshares announces second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.25

* Net interest income increased by $0.1 million, or 1.2 pct, from $9.9 million for linked quarter to $10.0 million for current quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

