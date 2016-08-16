版本:
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT announces $22.5 mln equity offering

Aug 16 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust :

* True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces $22.5 million equity offering and potential acquisitions with urban focus

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund potential acquisition of commercial properties

* Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis, 3.6 million units of reit at a price $6.20/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

