BRIEF-Parsley Energy prices $200 mln private placement of additional 6.250 pct notes due 2024

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Parsley Energy Inc
* Parsley Energy LLC announces pricing of $200 million private placement of additional 6.250 pct senior unsecured notes due 2024
* Pricing of private placement of additional $200.0 million of 6.250% senior unsecured notes due 2024 at 102.000 pct of par
* 2024 notes mature on June 1, 2024 and pay interest at rate of 6.250 pct per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.