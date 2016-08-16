BRIEF-Enerflex Ltd announces $100 mln bought deal financing

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Enerflex Ltd:
* Enerflex Ltd announces $100 million bought deal financing
* Net proceeds of offering will be used by company to fund balance of 2016 and 2017 capital expenditure program among others
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 7.8 million common shares of enerflex at a price of $12.85 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.