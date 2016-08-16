版本:
BRIEF-Enerflex Ltd announces $100 mln bought deal financing

Aug 16 Enerflex Ltd:

* Enerflex Ltd announces $100 million bought deal financing

* Net proceeds of offering will be used by company to fund balance of 2016 and 2017 capital expenditure program among others

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 7.8 million common shares of enerflex at a price of $12.85 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

