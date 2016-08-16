版本:
BRIEF-Boise Cascade Company prices upsized senior notes offering

Aug 16 Boise Cascade Co

* Boise Cascade Company prices upsized senior notes offering

* Says priced its offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2024

* Says offering was upsized from previously announced $300 million aggregate principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

