BRIEF-Cree reports Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.11

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Cree Inc
* Cree reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 GAAP loss per share $0.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.05 to $0.06
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue $388 million versus I/B/E/S view $385.8 million
* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03 from continuing operations
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.06 to $0.11 from continuing operations
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $356 million to $378 million
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.10 to $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $397.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.