公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Avinger announces closing of public offering of common stock

Aug 16 Avinger Inc

* Announces closing of public offering of common stock and underwriters' full exercise of option to purchase additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

