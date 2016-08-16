BRIEF-OSI Systems reports Q4 EPS $0.30

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 OSI Systems Inc :
* OSI Systems reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.55
* Q4 revenue $221 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 4 to 8 percent
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales $865 million to $895 million
* Says company's backlog was $623 million during quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Anticipates 23 pct - 37 pct growth in earnings per diluted share to $2.60 to $2.90, excluding items for fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.