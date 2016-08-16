版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Willdan awarded new $35.4 million contract

Aug 16 Willdan Group Inc

* Willdan awarded new $35.4 million contract for delivery of small business direct install and industrial sector energy efficiency program

* Says time and material contract has an optional two-year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐