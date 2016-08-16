版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 04:14 BJT

BRIEF-Comfort Systems increases stock repurchase program

Aug 16 Comfort Systems USA Inc :

* Comfort Systems USA increases stock repurchase program

* Stock repurchase program to increase shares authorized and remaining as available to purchase back up to 1 million

* Board of directors authorizing company to acquire up to 551,310 additional shares of its outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐