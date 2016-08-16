版本:
2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-Pyxis Tankers Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 16 Pyxis Tankers Inc :

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Pyxis Tankers Inc announces financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Pyxis Tankers Inc qtrly time charter equivalent revenue of $7 million versus $6.5 million

* Quarterly voyage revenue rose 10.1 percent to $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

