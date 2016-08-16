版本:
BRIEF-CSS Industries says CFO Vincent Paccapaniccia resigned

Aug 16 CSS Industries Inc

* CSS Industries Inc announces resignation of chief financial officer

* Says CFO Vincent A. Paccapaniccia resigned

* Company is conducting a search for a new chief financial officer

* David McHugh, vice president - finance of CSS, will serve as interim CFO until a permanent replacement is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

