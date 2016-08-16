版本:
2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble CEO Boire steps down, board determines CEO "not a good fit" for organization

Aug 16 Barnes & Noble Inc :

* Barnes & Noble announces CEO departure

* Will continue to execute on its previously announced strategic initiatives

* Departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Ronald D. Boire.

* Says will immediately begin an executive search for a new CEO

* Executive Chairman, Leonard Riggio will postpone his retirement until a later date

* Board determined that "Boire was not a good fit for organization", it was in "best interests" of all parties for him to leave co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

