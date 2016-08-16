BRIEF-Barnes & Noble CEO Boire steps down, board determines CEO "not a good fit" for organization

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 Barnes & Noble Inc :
* Barnes & Noble announces CEO departure
* Will continue to execute on its previously announced strategic initiatives
* Departure of its Chief Executive Officer, Ronald D. Boire.
* Says will immediately begin an executive search for a new CEO
* Executive Chairman, Leonard Riggio will postpone his retirement until a later date
* Board determined that "Boire was not a good fit for organization", it was in "best interests" of all parties for him to leave co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.