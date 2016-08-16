版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Anthera Pharmaceuticals names William Shanahan Jr. as chief medical officer

Aug 16 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Anthera Pharmaceuticals announces appointment of Dr. William Shanahan Jr as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

