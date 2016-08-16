版本:
BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide announces pricing of senior notes

Aug 16 Wolverine World Wide Inc :

* Pricing of its offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% senior notes due 2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

