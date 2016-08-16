BRIEF-Atico Mining reports Q2 net loss $1.41 mln vs net income of $0.47 mln

Aug 16 Atico Mining Corp

* Atico reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2016

* Net loss for Q2 amounted to $1.41 million, compared with a net income of $0.47 million for same period last year

* Sales for Q2 decreased 40% to $3.7 million when compared with same period last year

* Says during quarter, company produced 4.78 million pounds of copper, 2,948 ounces of gold, and 9,953 oz of silver