版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Health Net announces settlement regarding employee severance agreements

Aug 16 Centene Corp

* Centene's subsidiary, health net, announces settlement regarding employee severance agreements

* "Health net is no longer an sec-reporting entity; Centene was not a party to these issues"

* Unit Health net entered agreement with SEC to resolve allegations of health net violations in connection with severance agreements

* Alleged issues occurred prior to acquisition of Health Net by Centene Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐