BRIEF-China Digital TV Q2 loss per share $0.03

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 16 China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $8.5 million to $9.5 million
* China Digital TV announces unaudited second quarter 2016 results
* Expects smart card shipment volumes in Q3 of 2016 to be in range of 2.2 million to 2.5 million
* In Q2 of 2016, China Digital TV's smart card shipments increased by 3.8% to 2.19 million from 2.11 million in prior year period
* Qtrly total revenues $10.5 million versus $ 13.2 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.