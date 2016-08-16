版本:
BRIEF-Blue Bird makes non-cash adjustments to Q3 results

Aug 16 Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird announces non-cash adjustments to fiscal 2016 third-quarter results

* Adjustments to non-cash compensation expense relating to amounts unpaid associated with phantom award plan participants, June change in control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

