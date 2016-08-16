版本:
BRIEF-Continental Materials Q2 earnings per share $1.08

Aug 16 Continental Materials Corp :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.08

* Continental Materials Corporation reports unaudited second quarter results

* Q2 sales rose 22.5 percent to $42.72 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

