BRIEF-MGM Resorts prices $500,000,000 in senior notes

Aug 16 MGM Resorts International :

* MGM Resorts International prices $500,000,000 in senior notes

* Priced a public offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior notes due 2026 at par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

