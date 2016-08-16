版本:
BRIEF-Jack Henry & Associates Q4 earnings per share $1.06

Aug 16 Jack Henry & Associates Inc :

* Jack Henry & Associates ends fiscal 2016 with 8% increase in gross profit

* Q4 revenue $367 million versus I/B/E/S view $355.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share $1.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

