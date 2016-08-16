版本:
中国
2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-ShaMaran Petroleum Q2 loss $2.5 mln

Aug 16 ShaMaran Petroleum Corp :

* ShaMaran Q2 2016 financial and operating results

* ShaMaran Petroleum Corp qtrly loss $2.5 million versus loss of $2.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

