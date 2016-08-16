版本:
BRIEF-Flexsteel Q4 earnings per share $0.78

Aug 16 Flexsteel Industries Inc

* Flexsteel reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue $500 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $14 million

* "may experience lower residential net sales in first half of fiscal 2017 versus prior year"

* Expects commercial net sales growth to continue during fiscal 2017

* Sees 2017 operating capital expenditures of $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

