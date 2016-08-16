版本:
BRIEF-Jammin Java Corp issues shareholder letter

Aug 16 Jammin Java Corp

* Jammin java corp. Issues shareholder letter regarding state of the business and providing a litigation update

* If unable to re-obtain rights to 'marley coffee' trademarks may force to seek bankruptcy protection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

