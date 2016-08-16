版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三

BRIEF-Shopify prices $286,875,000 offering of class A subordinate voting shares

Aug 16 Shopify Inc

* Shopify prices us$286,875,000 offering of class a subordinate voting shares

* Underwriters to buy, at $38.25/share, 2.5 million class a subordinate voting shares from entities affiliated with bessemer venture partners,certain co's management members

* Says underwriters have agreed to purchase, at a price of $38.25 per share, 5 million class a subordinate voting shares from shopify Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

