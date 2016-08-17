BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels announces pricing of upsized offering of 1.6 mln shares

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 16 Sotherly Hotels Inc
* Sotherly Hotels Inc. announces pricing of upsized offering of series b cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* Pricing of offering of 1.6 million shares for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $40.3 million before expenses
* Sotherly hotels inc. announces pricing of upsized offering of series b cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
