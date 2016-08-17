版本:
BRIEF-Sotherly Hotels announces pricing of upsized offering of 1.6 mln shares

Aug 16 Sotherly Hotels Inc

* Sotherly Hotels Inc. announces pricing of upsized offering of series b cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock

* Pricing of offering of 1.6 million shares for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $40.3 million before expenses

