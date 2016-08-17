版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply qtrly loss per share $3.18

Aug 17 Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Q2 sales $513.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $535.6 million

* Siteone landscape supply announces second quarter 2016 earnings

* Qtrly loss per share $3.18

* For 2016, we continue to expect adjusted ebitda to be in range of $132 million to $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐