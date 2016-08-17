BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 bln term loan facility

Aug 17 Chesapeake Energy Corp :

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 billion term loan facility

* Chesapeake Energy Corp says has upsized term loan to $1.5 billion from a previously announced size of $1.0 billion

* Intends to use net proceeds of loan to finance tender offers for its unsecured notes

* Loan will have a five-year term and bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 7.50% per annum, subject to a 1.00% LIBOR floor

* Loan will be made at par without original issue discount

* Expects financing and tender offers to improve its financial flexibility by reducing its near-term maturing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: