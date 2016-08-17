BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 bln term loan facility

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Chesapeake Energy Corp :
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces upsize and pricing of $1.5 billion term loan facility
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says has upsized term loan to $1.5 billion from a previously announced size of $1.0 billion
* Intends to use net proceeds of loan to finance tender offers for its unsecured notes
* Loan will have a five-year term and bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 7.50% per annum, subject to a 1.00% LIBOR floor
* Loan will be made at par without original issue discount
* Expects financing and tender offers to improve its financial flexibility by reducing its near-term maturing debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
