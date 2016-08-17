BRIEF-ATS Q1 earnings per share C$0.13

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc :
* Q1 revenue C$265.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$242.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.13
* ATS reports first quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 fiscal 2017 order bookings were $239 million, an 8% increase from Q1 of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.17
* Expects order backlog of $610 million at end of Q1 2017 to mitigate impact of volatile order on revenues in short term.
* In Q2 of fiscal 2017, expects order backlog conversion to be in higher end of 35% to 40% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
