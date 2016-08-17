BRIEF-Target Q2 comparable sales decrease 1.1 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Target Corp
* Q2 comparable sales decreased 1.1 percent
* Q2 GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $1.07 and adjusted EPS of $1.23
* Q2 sales $16,169 million versus $17,427 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.12, revenue view $16.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly digital channel sales increased 16 percent.
* 44-Cent difference between FY guidance ranges for GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS reflects early debt retirement losses already reported in 2016
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On pace to exceed its goal to save $2 billion in costs over 2-year period ending in 2016
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $4.36 to $4.76 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.80 to $5.20
* Quarterly comparable sales growth in signature categories outpaced total comparable sales by about 3 percentage points
* In Q3 2016, target expects both GAAP EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EPS of $0.75 to $0.95
* In both third and fourth quarters of 2016, target now expects comparable sales growth in range of down 2.0 percent to flat
* Based on current retail environment company believes it is prudent to lower expectations for comparable sales in second half of year
* "We are planning for a challenging environment in back half of year"
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.