BRIEF-Performance Food Group Q4 adj earnings per share $0.38

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Performance Food Group Company
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $4.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.46 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.27 to $1.32
* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 31 percent to 36 percent to $1.27 to $1.32
* Expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in a range of 31 percent to 36 percent to $1.27 to $1.32 on a 52 week to 52 week basis
* Expects that 7 percent to 10 percent adjusted EBITDA growth for fiscal 2017 will reflect first half growth in low-to-mid-single digit range.
* Fiscal 2017 capital expenditures estimate is higher than fiscal 2016 because of timing of certain projects begun in fiscal 2016.
* Also expects fiscal 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to grow in range of 27 percent to 32 percent to $1.27 to $1.32 on a 52 week to 53 week basis
* Co says expects capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 will be between $140 million and $160 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For fiscal 2017, expects adjusted EBITDA growth to be in a range of 7 percent to 10 percent on a 52 week to 52 week basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
