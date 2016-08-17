版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 19:21 BJT

BRIEF-Westlake Chemical provides update on pending acquisition of Axiall Corporation

Aug 17 Axiall Corp

* Westlake Chemical provides an update on the pending acquisition of Axiall Corporation

* Axiall and Westlake have received all regulatory approvals required for transaction

* Axiall Corp says assuming Axiall shareholders approve transaction at that meeting, closing is expected to occur on August 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐