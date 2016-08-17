版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Excellon resumes drilling at La Platosa

Aug 17 Excellon Resources Inc

* Excellon resumes drilling at La Platosa

* Excellon Resources Inc says company's drilling plan calls for a minimum of 25,000 metres with a second rig to be added in early Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐