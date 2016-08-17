版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Enteromedics names Gary Blackford to board of directors

Aug 17 Enteromedics Inc

* Enteromedics announces appointment of Gary Blackford to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

