BRIEF-The Children's Place posts Q2 loss per share of $0.11

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Childrens Place Inc
* The Children's Place reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS $4.60 to $4.70
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.93 to $2.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales $373.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $368.7 million
* Comparable retail sales increased 2.4 pct in Q2 of 2016
* Sees positive low single digit increase in comparable retail sales in Q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Childrens Place Inc sees positive low single digit increase in comparable retail sales for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.