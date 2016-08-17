版本:
BRIEF-The Children's Place posts Q2 loss per share of $0.11

Aug 17 Childrens Place Inc

* The Children's Place reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EPS $4.60 to $4.70

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.93 to $2.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $373.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $368.7 million

* Comparable retail sales increased 2.4 pct in Q2 of 2016

* Sees positive low single digit increase in comparable retail sales in Q3

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Childrens Place Inc sees positive low single digit increase in comparable retail sales for fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

