BRIEF-ProQR Therapeutics posts Q2 loss per share of 0.43 euros

Aug 17 ProQR Therapeutics NV

* Proqr announces results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 loss per share eur 0.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

