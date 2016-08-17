版本:
BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences appoints chief financial officer

Aug 17 Wave Life Sciences Ltd

* Wave life sciences appoints Keith Regnante as chief financial officer

* Says prior to joining wave, Regnate was a vice president of finance at Shire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

