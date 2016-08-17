BRIEF-Analog Devices Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82

Aug 17 Analog Devices Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.74

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $870 million versus I/B/E/S view $851.7 million

* Co sees Q4 GAAP EPS $0.78 to $0.88

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP revenue $910 million to $970 million

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin about 65.5 percent

* Says board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.42 per outstanding share of common stock

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $935.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 Non GAAP earnings per share $0.84 to $0.94

* Sees Q4 Non GAAP earnings per share $0.84 to $0.94