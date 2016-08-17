版本:
BRIEF-Lifeway Foods Q2 earnings per share $0.13

Aug 17 Lifeway Foods Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Q2 sales rose 4.4 percent to $31.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

