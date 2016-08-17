版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings Q2 loss per share $0.53

Aug 17 Innocoll Holdings Plc

* Q2 loss per share $0.53

* Q2 revenue $1.3 million versus $600,000

* Q2 revenue view $1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly non-GAAP diluted net loss was $15.1 million or $0.62 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐