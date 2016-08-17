版本:
2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-Interdigital and Sharp Corp expand patent license agreement to include LTE coverage

Aug 17 Interdigital Inc

* Interdigital and Sharp Corporation expand patent license agreement to include LTE coverage

* Sharp is now licensed for sale of its LTE and LTE-A terminal unit products

* Parties also have settled arbitration initiated by Sharp in December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

