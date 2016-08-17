版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 17日

BRIEF-Idm mining commences geotechnical drilling at Mill and Tailings area

Aug 17 IDM Mining Ltd

* IDM Mining commences geotechnical drilling at Bromley humps proposed Mill and Tailings area, Red Mountain Gold project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

