BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network to repurchase 11.3 mln shares owned by Dimitris Melissanidis

Aug 17 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc to repurchase 11,303,031 shares owned by Dimitris Melissanidis

* Repurchase expected to be immediately and "significantly" accretive to earnings per share

* Melissanidis will step down from his role as head of corporate development at Aegean, effective immediately

* Under terms of authorization, co will repurchase shares at price of $8.81 per share