BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network to repurchase 11.3 mln shares owned by Dimitris Melissanidis

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc to repurchase 11,303,031 shares owned by Dimitris Melissanidis
* Repurchase expected to be immediately and "significantly" accretive to earnings per share
* Melissanidis will step down from his role as head of corporate development at Aegean, effective immediately
* Under terms of authorization, co will repurchase shares at price of $8.81 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.