BRIEF-Monsanto says reconfirms FY16 as-reported EPS guidance at low end of range of $3.36 to $4.14

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Monsanto Co
* Accelerating the future of agriculture: Monsanto uniquely positioned to deliver integrated solutions to drive long-term growth
* Reconfirms fy16 as-reported eps guidance at low end of range of $3.36 to $4.14 and ongoing eps at low-end of range of $4.40 to $5.10
* Company also confirmed its 2016 full-year free cash flow guidance range of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion
* Teens compounded annual eps growth rate from end of fiscal year 2017 through fiscal year 2021
* Monsanto co says management also sees opportunity for 45 to 55 million acres of Intacta rr2 pro in south america in fiscal year 2017
* Net cash required by investing activities to be approximately $900 million to $1.1 billion for fiscal year 2016
* Looking ahead to fiscal year 2017, company continues to expect a return to growth in eps
* Expect return to growth in eps in fy17
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.46, revenue view $13.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be $2.2 billion to $2.6 billion in 2016
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announced investment plans for greenhouses in arizona
* Looks forward to epa's expected final decision by late summer or early fall for over--top dicamba use, which enables full system launch in u.s. In 2017
* Climate corporation announces commitment to extend its climate fieldview digital ag platform to other agricultural technology providers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.