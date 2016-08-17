版本:
2016年 8月 18日

BRIEF-Sypris Solutions Q2 loss per share $0.26

Aug 17 Sypris Solutions Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Sypris reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $23.5 million versus $40.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

