BRIEF-Bri-Chem Corp announces renewal of credit facilities

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Bri-chem Corp :
* Bri-Chem announces renewal of credit facilities
* To renew its senior credit facilities with a borrowing base of $20 million, down from $40 million
* Says has now reduced its senior operating debt down from $54 million to $10 million as at June 30, 2016
* Credit facilities are now committed until August 12, 2017
* Amended certain terms of its subordinated debenture agreement, in conjunction with amendment to ABL facility
* In accordance with amendment, will defer 4 quarterly principal payments due on Sept 30, 2016, Dec 31, 2016, March 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
